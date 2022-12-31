University of Idaho alums in Utah react to arrest of suspect in student murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old man is now in police custody in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, and alums in Utah react to his capture with relief and sadness.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their beds on November 13.

On Friday, officers arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger over 2,500 miles away in Pennsylvania. He’s charged with for four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry called this a “complex and extensive case.” The arrest was made with the help of multiple agencies, including the FBI’S Salt Lake City division.

“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students,” said the police chief.

“This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” said Bill Thompson, Latah County prosecutor.

Officers say Kohberger lives in the Keystone state but is also a graduate student at Washington State University. Washington State is only a 10-minute drive from Moscow.

“It’s a very, very tight group so it’s like somebody from our family was just taken,” said Jamie Kearns, co-chair of the University of Idaho’s Utah/SLC alumni chapter.

The chapter meets at Kiitos Brewing once a month. The microbrewery’s owner is also an alum.

Kearns hopes the arrest will bring some relief, but she’s cautious until the court process plays out.

“My former roommate’s sister is still attending the University of Idaho and she elected to not go back until this was figured out,” she said. “I can’t say I blame her.”

After over 300 interviews and 19,000 tips, the police chief said the investigation paints a “clear picture.” Still, the county is looking for any information about Kohberger that could help understand motive.

“I was safe. Never felt threatened once in that town. I’m sure these kids are never going to look at it the same,” said Kearns.

Law enforcement say the murder weapon has still not been found.

Investigators can’t say exactly what evidence or information led to the arrest until the affidavit is unsealed. That can only happen once Kohberger is in custody in Latah County. He has an initial court appearance in Pennsylvania next Tuesday.