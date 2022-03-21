Utah dentist found guilty of evading $1.8 million in federal income taxes

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah dentist has been found guilty of tax evasion totaling $1.8 million.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday, Derald Wilford Geddes, of Ogden, was a dentist who owned and operated Mount Ogden Dental PC.

From approximately 1998 through 2014, Geddes took steps to evade approximately $1.8 million in back federal income taxes that he owed. He also obstructed the IRS’s efforts to collect these taxes, including by filing false liens against properties he owned and submitting to the IRS bogus “bonds to discharge debt” that he claimed were from the account of the former Treasury Secretary.

Geddes faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for tax evasion and three years in prison for each count of filing a false tax return and impeding the IRS.

According to the release, a federal district court judge will determine his sentence.

This case is being investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation.