Utah Department of Corrections identifies drugs to carry out death sentence

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has made arrangements to secure a drug combination that would be used to carry out a death sentence for an inmate convicted in 1999 for murder.

In an announcement Friday, the UDC said Ketamine, Fentanyl and Potassium Chloride would be obtained.

Ketamine serves as an anesthetic, Fentanyl relieves pain, and Potassium Chloride stops the heart.

A hearing scheduled on Monday in Cedar City will handle an execution warrant filed by the Utah Attorney General's Office against death row inmate Taberon Honie.

At the beginning of May, the warrant was filed after Honie, who was convicted in 1999 of killing Claudia Benn, exhausted all of his appeals.

"Honie has no pending action challenging either his capital murder conviction or death sentence. He has exhausted state and federal remedies challenging his conviction and sentence. Therefore, no legal reason exists to delay issuing an execution warrant," Deputy Utah Solicitor General Andrew Peterson wrote in the application for a death warrant.

Honie was put on death row for the murder of Benn in 1998, who was his girlfriend's mother. He slit her throat and sexually assaulted her inside her Cedar City home in front of her grandchildren, prosecutors said.

FOX 13 news previously reported that Utah has said in the past that it does not have the necessary chemicals to carry out a lethal injection execution, with firing squad being the alternate option. However, the UDC says arrangements have been made to acquire the drugs.

Honie is the second man the state is seeking to execute this year. Deadlines for mental health evaluations for Ralph Leroy Menzies were filed to determine if he can be executed. Pending the results of the tests, the judge will decide if a death warrant can be signed.