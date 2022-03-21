Utah DMV warns of scam text messages

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles is warning of a text message scam seeking to take people's personal information.

The DMV said they recently identified a surge of fraudulent text messages appearing to be sent from the DMV, but these texts are not actually sent by the DMV.

The texts are designed to trick people into thinking these are official communications from the DMV so they will reveal personal information. These text messages contain links to other fraudulent websites.

When people click on these links, they are taken to sites designed to imitate an official-looking DMV website. The site then asks for images of their driver’s license, Social Security number, and other personal information. The sites may also carry malware, which can infect people's devices and allow criminals access to more information.

“If you receive an unsolicited text message that appears to be from the DMV, do not click on links or provide any personal information. While the DMV does send text messages to remind people of scheduled appointments, the DMV does not initiate contact with taxpayers by text message to request personal or financial information,” said Tax Commission Executive Director Scott Smith.

If a person is ever in doubt regarding the legitimacy of a text message they have received from the DMV, they are encouraged to call Customer Service at 801-297-7780.