Utah firefighter fired from job, arrested after child porn accusations

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A firefighter with the Kaysville Fire Department was arrested at the fire station and fired from his job due to allegations related to child pornography.

The name of the firefighter was not made immediately available.

Officials said the individual was terminated from his employment with the city after an allegation involving child pornography.

Further details about charges in the case and the arrest were not made available, but leaders said their thoughts and prayers are with anyone who was "victimized by this senseless atrocity."

"Any allegation of a crime against children must be taken seriously," a statement reads in part. "Such allegations are extremely rare, and when one occurs, we take immediate action."

The situation has left Kaysville officials "shocked and dismayed," a statement reads, and counseling services are available for staff who need extra support.

