Utah man charged for making and selling thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was charged in a COVID-19 scheme where he allegedly manufactured, sold and distributed more than 100,000 fake vaccination cards.

Nicholas Frank Sciotto, 32, of Weber County was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States along with Kyle Blake Burbage, 32 of Goose Creek, South Carolina in the scheme.

Court documents detail that between March and September of 2021, Sciotto started and operated an online business to sell fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Most of the buyers of the fake cards lived in New York City, charges explain, where strict COVID-19 policies were in place.

In total, officials believe Sciotto made and sold at least 120,000 fake vaccination cards.

Sciotto sold most of the fake vaccination cards through Facebook, court documents report, where he charged $10 each for orders with ten or more cards and $7.50 each for orders of 100 or more cards, plus shipping.

Court documents explain that after convincing a local print shop he was with an authentic organization Sciotto posted on social media a photo "of at least four boxes full of COVID-19 vaccination record cards and states, 'Just tell me how many you need. DM me.'"

A photo with a table full of fake vaccine cards was provided to FOX 13 News by the Department of Justice.

Department of Justice

Burbage, the co-conspirator in the case, is alleged to have bought the fake cards before reselling and distributing them in South Carolina, documents state.

"By collectively manufacturing, selling, and distributing thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination record cards to others during the COVID-19 pandemic, the defendants significantly undermined the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination program and other governmental health-and-safety regulations and protocols," a release from the Department of Justice reads in part.

Sciotto is expected to make his first court appearance in the case on Thursday afternoon in Utah.