Utah man charged with assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

U.S. Department of Justice
Posted at 4:53 PM, Apr 03, 2024
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Payson man is the latest Utahn to be charged with assaulting police during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Twenty-four-year-old Zach Rash was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with felony counts of obstruction of law enforcement and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, video captured Rash carrying a fire extinguisher and later receiving a stun gun from another rioter. The Justice Department alleges that Rash lunged at officers while holding the stun gun. He’s also accused of trying to prevent police from closing a door.

A booking log shows that he was released Wednesday from the Utah County Jail.

Rash is the 16th Utahn to be charged with crimes related to January 6th.

