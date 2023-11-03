Utah man accused of hate crime for spitting on Muslim mother and son

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly spitting on and yelling at a Utah mother who was dressed in traditional Muslim clothing and her young son.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced charges Friday against 61-year-old Robert Wolcott.

Court documents report the victim told officials Wolcott approached her and her 7-year-old son while at a Utah Transit Authority TRAX stop in Milcreek.

The office of the Salt Lake County District Attorney detailed that Wolcott then spit at the mother and on the young child after yelling profanity and "go back to your country."

Wolcott allegedly stumbled away from the mother and child as he was intoxicated and continued to say they should go back to their country, the DA's office stated.

The woman was wearing clothing that identified her as Muslim, arresting documents stated.

When authorities located Wolcott, they found him to have slurred speech, glazed eyes and poor balance with a strong odor of alcohol, arresting documents state.

The DA's office reported Wolcott was charged with two counts of Class A misdemeanor propelling a bodily substance with both offences having a victim targeting penalty sentencing enhancement "because he allegedly selected the victims based on his belief they were not from the United States of America."

In a statement, Gill said hateful behavior has no place in Salt Lake County.

"These alleged crimes not only do harm to the victims but also to our entire community," a statement reads. "Hate speech is protected under our constitution. Hateful action to the criminal harm of others is not and will be prosecuted by this office.”

Wolcott was arrested and held with bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.