Utah man paints face like Joker, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

VERNAL, Utah — A Utah man was recently arrested after, police say, he painted his face like the Batman villain Joker and tried to enter an apartment with the intention of killing a man who lived there.

According to arrest documents, on Monday night Jonathan Tyler Clark, 24, went to an apartment near 1300 West Main Street looking for the man.

Officers found Clark near 200 North and 1100 West and said he had "white face paint, green face paint near the top of his face and in his hair, and red face paint in the form of a smile, similar to the Joker."

When officers asked Clark why he was at the man's apartment, he told them he was going to kill him because the man had called him names, according to the the report. Officers noted that Clark seemed intoxicated while they were talking to him and was slurring his speech.

They found a folding knife in his pocket. Clark allegedly told the officers he stole a knife from a local Walmart and intended to stab the man with it.

When officers pressed Clark further he told them the man had called him a pedophile and this made him devise a plan to kill the man, according to the report.

Police said they later found out that Clark had gone to the man's apartment the night before, on Sunday, and entered through an unlocked door. The man whom Clark was looking for wasn't home but his roommate was. Police said the roommate was able to talk Clark into leaving without anyone getting hurt.

According to police, Clark painted his face like the Joker and returned to the man's apartment Monday night with the intention of killing him. He first tried to break in through a window but when that failed he simply waited on the porch until someone with a flashlight finally ran him off.

Police said Clark told them he intended to "kill anyone who got in his way" of trying to kill the man who had called him a pedophile and would try to kill him again if he was released from jail.

Clark was booked into the Uintah County Jail and faces charges of attempted murder, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a restricted person and public intoxication.

He was being held without bail until his trial.