Utah man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2018 hate crime attack at family business

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was found guilty of hate crime charges after he attacked three men with a metal pole in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.

Alan Covington entered Lopez Tires, a tire shop in Salt Lake City in November 2018, shouting racial slurs and attacking a group of men because he believed they were Mexican.

READ: Victim in hate crime trial says attack ruined his life

FOX 13 News previously reported Covington shouted at employees that he wanted to "kill Mexicans," while attacking employees at the family-owned business.

Covington hit the teenage son with the pole, which caused serious injuries to his face before attacking the father and the business owner's brother.

In February 2020, following a 5-day trial, a jury found Covington guilty of three hate crime charges.

On Tuesday, Covington was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“This was a horrific act of hate-motivated violence and there is no place for it in our state or country,” said U.S Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah in a statement. “These victims are part of our community, and no one should ever have to fear for their safety because of their race or nationality. With Covington now behind bars, we hope the victims and their families can find peace and heal from this unspeakable act of hate.”