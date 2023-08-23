Utah man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing man in front of family

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and four years supervised release after he was found guilty of fatally shooting another man in 2018.

FOX 13 News first reported about the murder in June 2018, when FBI agents were offering a reward for information identifying the suspect in the case.

Six months later, in December 2018, Perry Maryboy was arrested in connection to the death of 31-year-old Antonio Montowine.

In May 2023, Maryboy, 59, went to trial, where evidence proved he shot and killed Montowine during an argument that happened on the Navajo Nation near Bluff, Utah.

FOX 13 News previously reported that the argument was initiated when Montowine, his 7-year-old son and his wife were searching for a lost pet and spotted a man on their property.

The family previously had issues with illegal dumping on their property and an argument ensued between Maryboy and Montowine. As Montowine tried to get in a car and leave the area, he was shot in the back of the head and died in front of his son and common-law wife, officials stated.

On Thursday, Maryboy was sentenced to 25 years in prison and four years of supervised release for second-degree murder and related crimes.

“Mr. Maryboy’s violent act took the life of another person, causing great loss to his family and friends, who will bear the burden of this crime. That harm cannot be undone,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah in a statement. “We appreciate the work of law enforcement, victim service providers, and the prosecutors in this case who worked hard to ensure justice for the victim’s family and the community."