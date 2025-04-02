Utah nurse arrested after allegedly assaulting patient at Moab nursing home

MOAB, Utah — A Utah nurse was arrested after police said he was allegedly caught on camera sexually abusing a resident at a Moab care center.

Michael Bryan Sudbury, 58, was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of forcible sexual abuse, intentional abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, and lewdness.

According to court documents, the victim's daughter met with Moab police on Tuesday. She shared how she has power of attorney for her mother, who is a dementia patient at the Canyonlands Care Center.

The woman explained that she had installed a nanny camera in her mother's room so she could keep an eye on her, and on Sunday, she claimed to have witnessed Sudbury enter the room and appear to touch her mother inappropriately.

After reviewing footage from the room's motion-activated camera, detectives wrote in court documents that videos appear to show Sudbury entering the room and sexually abusing the victim.

Investigators spoke with Canyonland Care Center administrators about the alleged incident, with management saying the victim's family had already reached out, and the center placed Sudbury on administrative suspension pending an internal investigation.

In text messages between Sudbury and the center's administrators, Sudbury stated that he was in the room to remove a lidocaine patch from the victim's shoulder and stayed to talk to her for a while.

Moab officers arrested Sudbury on Tuesday, and he is being held without bail at the Grand County Sheriff.