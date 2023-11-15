Watch Now
Utah Pride Center sign vandalized; police investigating

Jackson Carter<br/>
Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 15, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a possible hate crime involving vandalism found this week at the Utah Pride Center.

Officials say a volunteer discovered spray painting containing hate speech on the center's main sign on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe the vandalism occurred some time before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Utah Pride Center staff have since removed the vandalism from the sign.

A release from the Salt Lake City Police Department defines a hate crime as "a criminal offense committed against a person or property that is motivated by the offender's bias or prejudice against the victim."

The department is asking anyone with any information related to the incident to call 801-799-3000.

