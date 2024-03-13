Utah school staffer arrested for alleged sexual relations with student

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A staff member at a high school in Ogden was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually abusing an underage teenager who went to the same school.

Police received a report from a teen who saw a video of a woman performing sexual acts with a fellow minor. The witness said they were at the house where this incident occurred on Dec. 15.

The witness told police he recognized the woman in the video as 21-year-old America Karina Rubio. He said he knew who she was because she worked at Ben Lomond High School, which is where the witness and the juvenile victim went to school.

Police obtained a copy of the video and spoke with both the suspect and the victim.

The victim, a 16-year-old, told police that he and Rubio had been texting via Instagram. He said he was at a friend's house in Pleasant View on Dec. 15 and invited Rubio over. He said she kissed her and then she performed oral sex on him.

When Rubio spoke to police, her account of what happened matched the victim's. She said she hesitated to go over to the house where the incident occurred because of her job at Ben Lomond. She also said that when she arrived in her car, she hesitated but ended up going inside. She admitted to participating in the sexual act with the boy, who was under the legal age of consent.

Rubio was booked into jail on Monday, where she faces two first-degree felony charges related to sexual abuse. She is being held without bail.

In response to the arrest, the Ogden School District released a statement Wednesday in which they said they believed Rubio did not work directly with the underage victim as part of her normal job duties.

"The welfare of our students is the highest priority for Ogden School District and Ben Lomond High School," the district's statement read in part. "It is important to respect the privacy and confidentiality of those affected by this situation. We urge all members of our school community to refrain from speculating or spreading rumors and to allow the investigation to proceed with integrity and thoroughness. For those who have been directly involved, we have created a support plan to ensure their needs are being addressed."

The district's statement continued:

"Some parents might ask why they were not informed about this situation earlier. Ogden School District took steps to place the employee on administrative leave once the allegations were brought forward. Law enforcement was notified and an internal investigation was started, while simultaneously cooperating with the criminal investigation. While the District took immediate action to protect students, we also had an obligation to protect the integrity of the criminal investigation and follow the recommendations of law enforcement. As the investigation is ongoing, we will remain committed to cooperating with law enforcement and respecting the privacy of those who may have been involved.

"We understand that these events can have a profound impact on individuals even if they were not directly involved. Counseling and support services are available for any student or employee who may be affected. Our dedicated team of counselors and support staff are ready to provide help and guidance for anyone who needs assistance.

"We want to reiterate our commitment to supporting those involved in this situation, protecting and respecting their privacy, and ensuring that all of our students feel safe at school. We cannot stress enough how important it is for students and parents to report anything that they feel is concerning or inappropriate, no matter how small or insignificant. School administrators will treat all reports with confidentiality. Individuals can submit anonymous reports using the free SafeUT mobile app, telephone hotline or website, safeUT.org. Please help us in pursuing our goal of safety and well being for all students."