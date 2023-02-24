Utah social media influencer arrested for assault, domestic violence

HERRIMAN, Utah — A Utah TikTok star with more than four million followers is facing charges after a domestic violence incident at a home in Herriman.

Taylor Frankie Paul, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of assault, one count of criminal mischief and one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

In addition, Herriman police said they are screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse following additional video evidence brought forward in the case.

A probable cause statement for Paul states that a neighbor called the police after they heard screaming and yelling coming from the home.

When police arrived at the home and began questioning Paul and the victim, police observed Paul "lunge at the victim and began pushing/hitting him."

The individuals were separated and police identified Paul as the aggressor in the situation.

During an investigation, police learned the situation stemmed from an argument in which Paul "hit the victim multiple times and threw several household objects at him, including metal chairs and a wooden child playset," court documents state.

The victim, who was not identified by police, complained of elbow pain following the incident, arresting documents state.

Paul's child was in the home at the time of the argument and police said in a press release that a minor child was injured "by an action of Ms. Paul."

Further details about the injury and the condition of the child were not made available.

Herriman police also explained that Paul's status as a social media influencer will have "no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of the case."

"All allegations of domestic violence are investigated thoroughly and in accordance with state law and established criminal justice best practices to protect victims and ensure accountability," a statement reads in part.