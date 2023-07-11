Utah State University football player arrested for rape, selling Adderall on campus

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah State University football player was arrested Monday after he was accused of raping a woman and selling Adderall on campus.

Kingsley Holliday, 22, faces multiple first-degree felonies including knowingly producing a controlled substance, aggravated kidnapping, rape and forcible sodomy.

In September 2022, a woman in the emergency room reported she had been raped while at an event.

While at the venue, the woman said a man who was unknown to her took her against her will to a separate location and dragged her out of the building, across a parking lot, road and ditch, documents state.

After being dragged away, the woman told police she was forcibly sodomized and raped, court documents report.

During the subsequent investigation, witnesses said Holliday was at the event and DNA evidence from the woman matched with Holliday, documents state.

"Kingsley was taken into custody and interviewed about the incident," arresting documents report. "He denied any involvement, but was concerned that the victim might be pregnant."

Later, in May 2023, a confidential informant told police they could purchase Adderall from Holliday.

Officials arranged with the informant to conduct a controlled buy, where the informant net with Holliday at a prearranged location and the exchange happened, arresting documents state.

The pills were later possessed by officials and identified as a prescription medication, "much similar to Adderall."

The sale was conducted on the Utah State University campus, which is considered a "drug-free zone," enhancing the offense to a first-degree felony, arresting documents state.

Holliday spent his sophomore season at Utah State University on the football team, although he did not play in any games.

He was arrested Monday and booked into the Cache County jail, where he is being held without bail.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Utah State University for a statement on the arrest.