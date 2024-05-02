Utah sting operation captured offenders targeting children for sexual exploitation

SALT LAKE CITY — Operation Cyber Strike—a project of the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children—was able to snare 15 offenders accused of sexually exploiting children during a four-day sweep April 22-25.

Among the tactics used were search warrants of offenders' homes who downloaded, viewed, and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Task force agents also conducted undercover chats on social media to find offenders seeking children for sexual activity.

“I want to thank the many agents, affiliates and partners of Utah’s (Task Force) for their bravery and hard work in last week’s Operation Cyber Strike,” said Attorney General Sean D. Reyes.

“As disturbing as it is to have so many predators lurking in social media and gaming apps, it is equally comforting to know how effective our team is at combating those who actively seek to exploit children.

"This operation is another example of how local, state, and federal agencies work to keep Utah’s children and families safe from online threats.”

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office hosted the four-day operation in Provo, which included over 70 task force agents who participated from 31 different federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Felony charges brought against the 15 charged include enticing a minor and human trafficking of a child.

Police departments in Utah, Davis, Summit, Sevier, and Salt Lake Counties were among those participating in the operation.

