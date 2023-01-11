Utah tax preparer sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $1.1M for tax scheme

OREM, Utah — An Orem man was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.1 million for tax evasion and obstructing efforts to collect his tax debt.

Sergio Sosa, owner and operator of Sergio Central Latino, a tax preparation business, will spend 37 months in prison and pay $1,104,737 in restitution.

He was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release.

Court documents reveal that from 2004 to 2020, Sosa concealed his assets and income from the IRS in an attempt to evade taxes. In addition, from 2003 to 2017, Sosa did not file his own tax returns in a timely way or pay the taxes he owed.

Officials said the IRS attempted to audit Sosa but he obstructed those efforts "by using nominees to open business bank accounts, renaming his business and placing it in his children's names, and making false statements to the IRS."

At some point, Sosa also gave his children money to pay for the mortgage on his home.

The IRS-Criminal Investigation handled the case.