Utah troopers stop yet another wrong way DUI driver, this time in Parley's Canyon

PARLEY'S CANYON, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they stopped yet another DUI wrong way driver on Wednesday night in Parley's Canyon.

Utah has experienced a rash of wrong way crashes recently, with three people killed just last weekend.

Thankfully, troopers said, this time no one was hurt when a truck drove the wrong way for nearly 10 miles up Parley's Canyon.

The driver was not identified.

Utah Highway Patrol said there were more than 30 wrong-way crashes in just the first two months of this year.

"I don't know what's causing the epidemic that we have with wrong-ways right now, but we have had several in the last couple of months," said UHP Trooper Andy Battenfield.

Battenfield says the Utah Department of Transportation does a good job of putting up a lot of signage to notify drivers they might be getting on the wrong ramp going the wrong way.

He offered up some advice to drivers who may come in contact with someone going the wrong way.

"Following distance is a big part of that," Battenfield said. "If you're scanning 12 or 15 seconds ahead, maybe that gives you time to react to that wrong-way vehicle if you can see those headlights coming towards you. Distance and time are your best friends."