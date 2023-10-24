Utah woman found guilty in $6M online romance scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo woman was found guilty on all counts for her involvement in a romance scheme that cost victims more than $6 million.

Nelly Idowu, 39, was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of money laundering conspiracy and two counts of money laundering.

Her crimes cost victims, who were primarily single women over 65 years old, more than $6 million.

Documents report that from 2017 to 2019, Idowu made fake online dating profiles and befriended victims before asking for money.

Officials stated Idowu would cite "bogus financial needs" including unique investment opportunities, helping family members with emergency medical costs and helping a United States military member who was stranded overseas.

Once receiving the money, Idowu would then send money to codefendants and to overseas accounts in China and Nigeria, documents report.

In court, evidence presented showed Idowu's personal and business accounts received more than $1 million in funds during the time of the romance scheme.

Two co-defendants in the case have already been sentenced to at least three years in prison and have been ordered to pay $6.3 million in restitution jointly. One other co-defendant will be sentenced in January. Idowu will be sentenced on January 30.