UVU athlete indicted in online fraud scheme

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi athlete who competed at Utah Valley University was indicted for his involvement in a scheme in which he and others faked romantic interest in victims to get money.

Ashraf Abudu faces one federal mail fraud and wire fraud charge, along with one charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his alleged involvement in the operation.

According to court documents, those involved in the scam would reach out through social media and pretend to be romantically interested in the victims or falsely claim to be members of the military. They would then use information gathered to apply for unemployment benefits in multiple states.

Abudu is accused of sending victims items through the mail to gain their trust.

The victims were directed to send the fraudulently obtained benefits to Abudu, who would deposit the money, keep a percentage, and send the rest to "coconspirators in Ghana through internet-based money transfer services," the documents allege.

Between January 2020 and March 2021, Abudu received approximately $275,000 from victims.

The Utah Valley University athletic's website currently lists Abudu as a redshirt freshman on the school's track and field team.

University officials have yet to respond to FOX 13 questions regarding Abudu's current status at the school.