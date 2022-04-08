'Kill or be killed:' Driver intentionally hits motorcyclist with car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The video above shows, what police say, is an enraged man intentionally hitting another man on a motorcycle with his car last weekend in Salt Lake City.

Surveillance footage from a parking lot shows the motorcyclist sitting on his bike last Sunday, apparently minding his own business. Then a car pulls into the parking lot at high speed and rams him, causing him to fly onto the windshield of the vehicle, then onto the roof, and then onto the ground in front of the vehicle. The driver then gets out and starts attacking the motorcyclist until the video cuts off.

According to arrest documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the victim told officers who arrived on the scene that he was sitting on his motorcycle when he heard a car accelerate straight at him and the driver, later identified as Kenneth Eugene Cordova, had "a look of hate on his face."

After the attack, Cordova fled the scene. His car was recovered by police an hour later in Murray. The victim told police he had never seen the Cordova before and had no idea who he was.

On Thursday, April 7, Cordova was arrested and police said he admitted to intentionally trying to hit the motorcyclist with his car.

Cordova told officers he saw the victim minutes before the attack and claimed the victim had a gun in his hand at the time. Cordova went on to explain that he had a hit on his life since 2009 and believed, at the time, the motorcyclist was there to do the job. Cordova told officers he felt he had to "kill or be killed."

Police said there was no evidence that the victim had a gun.

According to police, Cordova is a "multi-state offender," convicted felon, and has a history of violent behavior.

He was in jail without bond facing a charge of felony attempted murder.