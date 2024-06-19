Washington City searching for suspect after man and woman found shot dead

WASHINGTON, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect after two adults, a man and a woman, were found shot to death in a Washington City home.

On Tuesday at about 7 p.m., Washington City Police said they were alerted to a shots fired incident at 1039 East Chinook Drive.

When they arrived at the home, they found two adults, one woman and one man, who had died from apparent gunshot wounds, officials reported.

"Upon searching the home further, no other victims and no suspects were located," officials stated. "From the initial investigation, it was apparent a double homicide had occurred."

Now, police are looking for a single suspect, identified as Collin Troy Bailey.

Officials said Bailey is transitioning from male to female and goes by the name of Mia.

Washington City Police

Bailey is described as white, 5'10" tall, 130 pounds with brown hair. However, police noted they wear wigs and are known to change hairstyles frequently.

They were seen leaving the area in a yellow 2014 Kia Sol with Utah license plate U069GF, pictured below.

Washington City Police

Washington City Police

Police report Bailey is to be considered armed and dangerous and warned that residents should not approach the vehicle or suspect if they are seen.

"Currently there are no threats to the general public," police stated. "However, it is believed Mia could still be in the Washington County area."

If you have any information on where Bailey may be, or you see them or their vehicle, call 911 or the Washington City Police Department.

Further details on the identities of the victims who were killed, as well as their relationship to Bailey, were not made available.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates on this developing story.