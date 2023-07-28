Weber County Sheriff's Office employee arrested on drug charge

OGDEN, Utah — An employee with the Weber County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and faces a charge related to distributing drugs at a correctional facility.

Jennica Massie has served as a civilian corrections assistant with the department since July 2021. She was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began in April.

According to court documents, detectives with the Ogden Metro Gang Unit were made aware of inmates at the Weber County Jail obtaining narcotics. During the investigation, it was learned that one of the way drugs allegedly got inside the facility was through Massie.

On Thursday, a detective working undercover made arrangements with Massie to deliver Suboxone, an opioid medication, to her, which would then be brought to an inmate.

Massie agreed to the deal with the undercover detective and when the two met at a designated location, Massie took the package containing Suboxone and was arrested.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said Massie has been placed on administrative leave after her arrest, as well as three other employees who worked with Massie as a precaution.

"...investigations will focus on determining if and to what extent other employees, volunteers or individuals incarcerated in the Weber County Correctional Facility were involved. Any additional individuals identified as being involved will be charged criminally," the sheriff's office said.