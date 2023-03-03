West Jordan educator arrested for sexual relationship with teen student

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An educator at a high school in West Jordan was arrested Thursday after police said he had a "sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student."

Matthew Jason Rueckert was booked into jail on multiple felony sex offense criminal charges and is being held without bail, police report.

He was charged with eight counts of rape, object rape, and forcible sodomy charges, all first-degree felonies as well as eight counts of forcible sexual abuse, and second-degree felonies.

The crimes were committed between November 2022 and February 2023 and the teenage girl reported the majority of the crimes happened in the teacher's classroom, a probable cause statement states.

Specific details about where Rueckert worked and how long he had been an educator were not made available.

Police said they obtained information that Rueckert had developed a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female who was a student at the high school in West Jordan City.

“This case illustrates the importance of parents maintaining effective lines of communication with their children regarding the various aspects of their lives,” said Sergeant Kendall Holt with the West Jordan Police Department.

In a release, officials encouraged any additional victims to contact police at 801-840-4000.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.