West Point Junior High School evacuated due to bomb threat

WEST POINT, Utah — Police are investigating an active bomb threat at West Point Junior High School, prompting the school to be evacuated Thursday afternoon. The school has been dismissed at its normal time.

At 1:45 p.m., a school resource officer at West Point Junior High was informed that a bomb threat had been made involving the school. All students and staff were able to safely leave the building.

All students were able to leave the building safely as officials continued their investigation.

Several agencies are involved with clearing the school and conducting follow-up investigations.

No other information was made available from the police at this time.

