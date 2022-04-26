Watch
West Valley City police looking for 2 men connected to a string of burglaries

Posted at 10:25 AM, Apr 26, 2022
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are looking for two men who they said are responsible for a string of recent burglaries in the area.

Police said in a social media post, that the pair are suspected of stealing multiple items and causing significant damage to a closed business.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the men pictured above should call 801-840-4000 & reference case WV22-33257.

