West Valley City police looking for 2 men connected to a string of burglaries

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are looking for two men who they said are responsible for a string of recent burglaries in the area.

Police said in a social media post, that the pair are suspected of stealing multiple items and causing significant damage to a closed business.

We are looking for these two men in connection with a string of burglaries at a closed up business. The pair are suspected of stealing multiple items & causing significant damage to the property. Please RT & if you have info, call 801-840-4000 & reference case WV22-33257. pic.twitter.com/CkKy1QU5uI — WVC Police (@WVCPD) April 26, 2022

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the men pictured above should call 801-840-4000 & reference case WV22-33257.