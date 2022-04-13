West Valley City police looking for hit-and-run vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are looking for help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a person in serious condition.

The accident involving a bicyclist and the 2004-2009 Chevrolet Equinox took place on April 10 at 4800 West 4100 South. Police said the driver ran a red light, hitting the bike rider before immediately leaving the scene.

West Valley City Police Department Police looking for 2004-2009 Chevrolet Equinox involved in hit-and-run accident



The vehicle does not have license plates, but likely has front grill, hood and windshield damage. It also has a trailer hitch on the back.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call 801-840-4000.