West Valley City police searching for missing grandmother believed to have been killed by grandson

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police are searching for the body of a 99-year-old woman who they believe was killed by her grandson who later died by suicide.

Police first became concerned about the whereabouts of Maren Carlson on Nov. 12, 2021 when another woman escaped after being held captive by her husband, Garman Shaun Cunningham. Officials said Carlson was Cunningham's grandmother.

After the woman claimed her husband had murdered Carlson, police were unable to locate the elderly woman.

Investigators say Cunningham disposed of Carlson's body in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest near Mirror Lake Highway or State Route 35. However, multiple searches in the area have yet to locate the body.

Cunningham was charged with aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping, along with other charges, but was able to commit suicide while in custody in March.

Police are asking anyone spending time in the mountains to keep an eye out for evidence related to Carlson's disappearance.

Carlson was last seen wearing light pink pajamas with a floral design, and may have also been wearing a robe. A black garbage bag holding evidence is also believed to be in the area.

Anyone who locates items related to Carlson or the bag is urged to contact West Valley City police.