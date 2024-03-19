What's being done to keep Jordan River Trail safe?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an ongoing effort to address and disrupt drug and criminal activity along the Jordan River Trail, the Salt Lake City Police Department showcased what it's doing to curb the crime.

Last October, the department's Pioneer Patrol Division began increased enforcement in the area and in communities along the trail; and last month, the department participated in a multijurisdictional effort with seven other law enforcement agencies, including the Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole.

Over the course of three days in February, the department made 54 arrests were made and seized 1,000 fentanyl pills.

"The purpose of this operation is making sure, this area in specific, is safe for our community members," said Ofc. Yaier Javaid.

FOX 13 News followed Javaid on four different situations police encountered in a ride-along Tuesday.

"Officer stopped this vehicle for insurance violation," Ofc. Javaid pointed out during the first situation. "During the search, officers found several other articles of drug paraphernalia."

Javaid says the occupants of the car were given a warning, but it was a much different scene elsewhere, including one particular traffic stop.

"While investigating, an officer did find a powdery substance that later tested positive for fentanyl," the officer explained.

He says two people were taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

"We were one of the businesses that started to express our concerns as early as August of last year," said Larry Mullenax, Executive Director of the Utah State Fair Authority.

Located near the Jordan River Trail, the Fairpark is accustomed to seeing the aftermaths of crime in the area.

"The last thing you want do is arrive at a place where you're coming to have a good time with your family and your young ones and your loved ones and be questioning your safety," said Mullenax.

Mullenax is happy to see the concerted effort law enforcement is making.

"We get the individuals that are responsible for the illegal drug trafficking, as well as some of the other illegal activities that are taking place in the river, that they're put in jail where they belong or they're dealt with properly."

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the Jordan River Trail area or elsewhere, Salt Lake City police urge you to contact them at their non-emergency number, (801)-799-3000 or 911 if it's an emergency.