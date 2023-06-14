Windows of at least 10 cars shot out with pellet gun in Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly a dozen car owners in the Ballpark neighborhood woke up Wednesday morning to windows that were likely shot out with a pellet gun and police are trying to find those responsible.

In total, police said at least ten cars were vandalized in the overnight hours of Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The cars were parked in the area of 1450 South West Temple Street when they were damaged, police report.

Salt Lake City Police Department

At 4:35 a.m., a report was made that a car had been vandalized and police found at least 10 additional cars with one or more windows shattered.

Officials report that based on the damage, it's believed the suspect or suspects used a pellet gun to shoot BBs through the windows.

Photos show damage to multiple cars and glass littering the road.

Salt Lake City Police Department

It's estimated the vandalism caused more than $1,000 in damage and police are asking that those in the area check doorbell or security cameras for anything that may be helpful in the investigation.

Salt Lake City Police Department

In addition, if you find your car was damaged within the city, file an online police report here.

Those with information on the case should contact police using the non-emergency line at 801-799-3000.