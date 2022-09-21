Windows smashed, property damaged at Tongan United Methodist Church, police looking for information

PROVO, Utah — Police are looking for information about a burglary at a Tongan United Methodist Church in Provo that left outer windows smashed and property inside damaged.

The incident happened on Monday at the building located at 1044 North Geneva Road.

Photos from the scene show shattered windows and glass doors and shards of glass scattered throughout the chapel.

Provo Police Department

Cost of damages due to the burglary was not made available.

Provo Police Department

Police are asking that individuals who have information about the case contact Detective Fox by calling 801-852-7286 or call non-emergency dispatch at 801-652-6210.