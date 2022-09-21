Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Windows smashed, property damaged at Tongan United Methodist Church, police looking for information

untitled image - 2022-09-21T084300.529.jpg
Provo Police Department
untitled image - 2022-09-21T084300.529.jpg
Posted at 8:49 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 10:50:07-04

PROVO, Utah — Police are looking for information about a burglary at a Tongan United Methodist Church in Provo that left outer windows smashed and property inside damaged.

The incident happened on Monday at the building located at 1044 North Geneva Road.

Photos from the scene show shattered windows and glass doors and shards of glass scattered throughout the chapel.

9007168712205459-0920 Courtesy Provo Police Department4.jpg

Cost of damages due to the burglary was not made available.

9007168712205461-0920 Courtesy Provo Police Department2.jpg

Police are asking that individuals who have information about the case contact Detective Fox by calling 801-852-7286 or call non-emergency dispatch at 801-652-6210.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere