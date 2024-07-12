Watch Now
Woman arrested after dousing husband in lighter fluid, setting him on fire

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 12, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman was arrested for allegedly setting her husband on fire in their basement Friday. Multiple children were in the household at the time.

Court documents stated that police received a report of a resident setting her husband on fire in the basement of their residence, hearing the victim screaming in pain.

According to the complainant, 31-year-old Cecilia Cuevas had allegedly admitted to setting her husband on fire after dousing him with lighter fluid.

When police arrived, their 14-year-old daughter was present along with their 1-year-old and 2-year-old children. The victim was found with multiple blisters and peeling skin from being burned.

Cuevas was booked on multiple counts of aggravated arson, domestic violence in the presence of a child and property damage. She is currently being held without bail.

