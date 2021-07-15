Woman arrested for attacking two daycare workers

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman was arrested Thursday for for allegedly punching, stomping on and pushing two daycare workers.

Onecia Elizabeth Desha Owens (26), was arrested for two counts of assault against a school employee and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to arrest documents, Owens was at her children's daycare when she had a disagreement with an employee. Owens hit the employee several times, pulled her hair and stomped on the employee's face before she was told to leave the property.

Instead of leaving, Owens went further into the facility where she knew parents were not allowed.

Owens then confronted another employee and pushed and punched him in the face.

She was then forced to leave the property.

It is unknown where the daycare is located and what the disagreement was about.