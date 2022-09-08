Woman arrested for driving over 120 mph after police chase through Beaver county

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was arrested in Beaver county after she was caught driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour and engaged police in a high-speed chase.

Christiane Martina Dukes, 63, now faces charges including speeding at 100 miles or more per hour and reckless driving.

Court documents state Dukes was caught driving at 108 miles per hour by a trooper who was parked on Interstate 15 near mile marker 117.

Attempts in pulling Dukes over were unsuccessful, arrest documents state, and she continued to speed away, at one point reaching speeds of 123 miles per hour.

Using spikes, officers were able to pull the vehicle over at milepost 70 and tried to get Dukes to exit the vehicle, documents report.

During the interaction, Dukes allegedly called 911 before she complied with officers and exited the car.

Police later learned she had a suspended license and two warrants for her arrest, arrest documents state. She was taken to the Beaver Jail after being cleared by medical crews.