Woman arrested for stealing luggage at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman has been arrested after stealing luggage at Salt Lake City International Airport, according to police.

The luggage was valued at $6,000 total, including bags that contained credit cards.

On January 6, Salt Lake City Airport Division Officers responded to the report about luggage theft from the airport's baggage claim area.

After investigating, officers apprehended Leticia Herrera, 40, in West Jordan on January 26 and recovered seven pieces of stolen luggage.

Herrera was booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and faces charges of Theft, Unlawful Possession of a Financial Card and three counts of Unlawful Use of a Financial Transaction Card.

Police released tips on how people can prevent their luggage from being stolen: