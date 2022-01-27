Woman arrested for stealing luggage at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman has been arrested after stealing luggage at Salt Lake City International Airport, according to police.
The luggage was valued at $6,000 total, including bags that contained credit cards.
On January 6, Salt Lake City Airport Division Officers responded to the report about luggage theft from the airport's baggage claim area.
After investigating, officers apprehended Leticia Herrera, 40, in West Jordan on January 26 and recovered seven pieces of stolen luggage.
Herrera was booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and faces charges of Theft, Unlawful Possession of a Financial Card and three counts of Unlawful Use of a Financial Transaction Card.
Police released tips on how people can prevent their luggage from being stolen:
- Place irreplaceable or high value items in your carry-on baggage (Note: Passengers should know which items are required to be checked.)
- Reconsider purchasing luxury-branded luggage as this could be an allure to potential thieves.
- Make your checked luggage distinctive using stickers, tape, ribbon or consider purchasing a brightly colored suitcase.
- Keep a record of what you pack and take a photo of your belongings and your luggage. Photos can be helpful during a police investigation and for insurance purposes.
- After landing, avoid unnecessary delays and head to the baggage pick-up area immediately so your bag is not left unattended when on the baggage carousel.
- Ensure your bag is clearly labeled with your contact information. For privacy reasons, an address is not necessary, but a name and phone number should be included.
- If you believe someone has stolen your luggage, be sure to file a police report and file reports with the airline and TSA.
- Report anything suspicious to an airport/airline official or airport police.