Woman found 'bleeding heavily' following possible attack inside Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after they found a woman who appeared to have been assaulted inside her Salt Lake City home Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a call of an adult female with a neck injury around 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of South Temple. When they arrived, they found the woman with "a critical injury and bleeding heavily."

After first being unable to determine the cause of the woman's injury, it was later learned she had let a man described as being "homeless" into the home. The man allegedly began attacking the woman before fleeing the house.

Police say the woman and her alleged assailant did not know each other before the assault.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to critical but stable following emergency surgery.

A description of the male suspect has not yet been released.