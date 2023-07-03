Watch Now
Woman in custody after man fatally shot in remote area of Iron County

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 15:32:44-04

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A woman was taken into custody Sunday night in a remote area of Iron County after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Jessica Lynn Sabo, 42, was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

The identity of the man who was killed was not made immediately available as officials work to notify the next of kin of the death.

Officials with the Iron County Attorney's Office reported that at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, the Sheriff's office was notified that a man was dead and Sabo was still in the area.

Deputies responded to a "remote location" in Beryl, to search for Sabo and investigate the situation.

"A short time later," officials report, Sabo was located and taken into custody.

Once the scene was secured, deputies located a deceased male with a gunshot wound.

Further information about the relationship, if any, between the victim and Sabo, as well as what led up to the homicide, was not made immediately available.

