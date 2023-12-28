Woman jailed on suspicion of killing uncle who had dementia in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Utah woman was jailed on suspicion of manslaughter after her uncle who had dementia was found dead in his Taylorsville apartment Wednesday night.

Kimberly Wallwork, 55, had been living with her uncle, identified as 66-year-old Nicholas James Wallwork in an apartment located at 4260 South 850 West for about five years.

Late Wednesday night, a family member called police and reported Nicholas was unresponsive and not breathing, officials reported.

Paramedics were sent to the area and found the man had died.

Nicholas was found lying on the floor of a bedroom with what appeared to be a leg infection, officials reported.

In interviews with Kimberly as well as her daughter, detectives learned the two women served as caretakers for Nicholas, who had dementia.

"Police said she had administered heroin to him over the last 24 hours," a release reads in part. "Kimberly Wallwork told police she uses heroin daily, as well."

Officials reported "significant amounts of narcotics" were found in the apartment during the investigation but it's unclear what caused the death of Nicholas.

The State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to test for specific drugs and quantities in his system.

Charges against Kimberly are pending but she was booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter early Thursday morning.