Woman punched in possible attempted kidnapping in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A woman was punched during a possible attempted kidnapping in Logan early Tuesday.

The Logan City Police Department shared photos of the vehicle used in the attempt that took place around 7:50 a.m. at 300 South 150 West.

A witness called police saying they had seen a male in a gray Honda Civic attempt to kidnap the woman. The woman, who is in her 30s, was punched during a brief struggle, but officials said she is in good physical condition after being treated for a contusion below her eye.

The suspect, who was wearing black clothing and a face mask, drove westbound following the unsuccessful attempt. No other details about the suspect are known, although video showed the car driving away from the scene.

Police said the vehicle is either a 2005 or 2010 Civic.

Logan City Police Department Screengrab of video shows a Honda Civic driving away from attempted kidnapping in Logan

Anyone with information on the kidnapping attempt or the suspect is asked to call the Logan City Police Department at 435-753-7555.