Woman shot during attempted carjacking at Murray fitness facility parking lot

MURRAY, Utah — A woman is in critical condition after being shot during an attempted carjacking Wednesday night outside a Murray fitness center.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of EOS Fitness at 5550 South 900 East in Murray. When they arrived, they found both the victim and shooter with wounds.

The female victim had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooter fled before police arrived, but was identified after he was later taken to a hospital with chest wounds. Police say he is currently in critical but stable condition.

The names of the victim and shooter have not yet been released due to an ongoing investigation into the incident. Police say there is no threat to the public.