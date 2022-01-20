Woman shot in Draper gated community

DRAPER, Utah — A woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries late Wednesday night in Draper.

Lieutenant Dustin Willie with the Draper Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 that detectives are interviewing several people who were in the house at the time but they have not named a suspect at this time.

Several 911 calls about shots fired near 500 East Draper Heights Way were made around 11:43 p.m. from the Draper Heights gated community.

According to Lt. Willie, there were at least four people in the home at the time but only the middle-aged woman was shot. Police have not revealed her identity.

The woman apparently did not live at the house where the shooting happened but she visited there from time-to-time. They are not sure yet what caused the shooting.

No further details were available as detectives continued questioning witnesses.