Woods Cross police officer arrested on assault charges

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross police officer has been charged after his arrest following an involving his fiancée in which he allegedly choked her and threw her to the ground.

Austin James Strong, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief following his Feb. 18 arrest for the incident at a Davis County home.

According to court documents, Strong became angry with his fiancée for "speaking with someone else" and punched a dresser inside the home. When the woman felt unsafe, she grabbed a backpack and headed towards the garage.

As his fiancée was leaving the home, Strong allegedly grabbed her by the neck and pinned her against a refrigerator. When she began to scream, Strong choked the woman for at least 15 seconds, the arrest report claims.

When the woman made another attempt to leave, Strong reportedly grabbed her backpack and threw her to the floor. The woman eventually was able to wriggle out of the backpack and leave the home before going to the Syracuse Police Department to report the incident.

While speaking with police at the home, Strong admitted to getting into an argument with the woman, but said he didn't remember putting his hands on her.

Police were able to see the damaged dresser as well as choke marks on the woman's neck and a backpack on the floor consistent with her statement.