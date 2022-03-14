Wrong-way driver crash sends one to the hospital in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A wrong-way driver caused a crash that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

According to Danielle Croyle, a spokesperson for South Salt Lake police, the crash happened around 3300 S. West Temple after the driver was heading east in the westbound lanes and crashed into a northbound driver.

The driver was arrested for DUI and the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is the third wrong-way crash in Salt Lake County in the past two days.