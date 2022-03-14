Watch
Wrong-way driver crash sends one to the hospital in South Salt Lake

Police
Posted at 7:58 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 09:58:24-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A wrong-way driver caused a crash that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

According to Danielle Croyle, a spokesperson for South Salt Lake police, the crash happened around 3300 S. West Temple after the driver was heading east in the westbound lanes and crashed into a northbound driver.

The driver was arrested for DUI and the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is the third wrong-way crash in Salt Lake County in the past two days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
