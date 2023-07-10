Wrong-way driver on SR-201 arrested on DUI charge

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver stopped going the wrong way on State Road 201 in Salt Lake City was arrested after registering a massive breath alcohol content level.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the call of a silver sedan going westbound in the eastbound lanes near 7200 West. After pulling the driver over, one trooper observed an open container of alcohol in a cup holder, according to the arrest report.

The driver, Anderson Eduardo Casanova Chaparro, 31, was noticed to have bloodshot and glassy eyes after being stopped. He was given a standardized field sobriety test and measured a .190 breath alcohol content level, over three times the legal limit in Utah.

Following the tests, Chaparro was arrested and faces charges of DUI, having an open container in a vehicle and not driving on the right side of the road.