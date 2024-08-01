Wyoming man convicted of assaulting Capitol police officer on Jan. 6

Watch Now
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A man from western Wyoming has been convicted of assaulting police during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

A judge convicted 69-year-old Douglas Harrington, of Bedford, Wyoming, of two felonies and five misdemeanors.

According to prosecutors, Harrington arrived at the Capitol that day wearing a cowboy hat and carrying "Trump 2020" flags attached to a pole.

DOUGLAS HARRINGTON

Prosecutors say he swung that pole at officers, striking at least one. Later, Harrington took an officer’s baton and tried to shove an officer by pushing on a riot shield.

Harrington remains free. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

