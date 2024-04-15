Chad Daybell trial continues on day three with more witness testimony

BOISE, Idaho — After a brief recess Friday, the triple-murder trial of Chad Daybell is expected to resume Monday with more witness testimony.

LIVE: Watch day three of court proceedings in the Chad Daybell trial

FOX 13 Live

The trial began Wednesday after a week of jury selection in Boise, Idaho.

On Thursday, thelead investigator for the search of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan returned to the stand to give graphic testimony of what they found on Chad Daybell’s property, and how investigations are conducted.

The investigation detailed what happened on June 9th 2020, the day the bodies of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found in shallow graves.

RECAP: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 2

Prosecutors attempting to show jurors the gruesome discoveries of the children’s decomposed bodies on Chad Daybell’s property.

After recess on Friday, court is expected to resume Monday at 8:30 a.m.