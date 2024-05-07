Chad Daybell trial enters week 5 of triple-murder trial

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell court proceedings are moving into week five with more family, friends and experts expected to testify.

Tuesday started with Zulema Pastenes, who was married to Alex Cox, being called to the witness stand.

She began her testimony by sharing how she met Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and eventually Alex Cox in 2018. She also shared details about the dynamic between Vallow and Chad Daybell.

On Monday, FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels was called to testify and shared evidence found at the crime scene including graphic photos of when the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found.



RECAP: Chad Daybell court recap from Monday, May 6

Additionally, Melani Pawlowski, Lori Vallow Daybell's niece, as well as her husband Ian were called to testify Monday.