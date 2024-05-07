Watch Now
Chad Daybell trial enters week 5 of triple-murder trial

Chad Daybell
JOHN ROARK /AP
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday, May 24, 2021, on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before Lori and Chad married. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 11:23:28-04

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell court proceedings are moving into week five with more family, friends and experts expected to testify.

Tuesday started with Zulema Pastenes, who was married to Alex Cox, being called to the witness stand.

She began her testimony by sharing how she met Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and eventually Alex Cox in 2018. She also shared details about the dynamic between Vallow and Chad Daybell.

On Monday, FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels was called to testify and shared evidence found at the crime scene including graphic photos of when the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found.

Additionally, Melani Pawlowski, Lori Vallow Daybell's niece, as well as her husband Ian were called to testify Monday.

