Closing arguments to be held in Chad Daybell case on Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho — The state finished calling rebuttal witnesses Tuesday in the triple-murder trial of Chad Daybell and a date was set for closing arguments.

Court ended early Tuesday, after the state completed its rebuttal and a date was set for closing arguments.

Prosecutors and the defense agreed to do closing arguments on Wednesday.

During Tuesday's proceedings, the state finished questioning witnesses for rebuttal, calling Dr. Eric Christensen, the Utah Medical Examiner who did the autopsy on Tammy Daybell, retired Rexburg Police Det. David Stubbs and Rexburg Lieutenant Ray Hermosillo to the witness stand.

On Thursday the defense rested its case and announced Daybell would not testify.

Then, after the state began its rebuttal, the jury was dismissed for the holiday weekend, taking Friday and Memorial Day off.