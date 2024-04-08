Jury finalized for Chad Daybell trial, opening statements to proceed

BOISE, Idaho — One week after attorneys began the process of assembling a jury for the trial of Chad Daybell, jurors have been approved and opening statements are set to begin.

On Monday, jurors were narrowed down from 50 to 18, including 10 men and eight Ada County women. Of the 18 selected, six will serve as alternates, East Idaho News reports.

The State and the defense alternated selecting jurors they wanted removed from the jury during Monday's court proceedings. At the end of the process, only 18 remained.

Judge Steven Boyce will review and approve the challenges made by both sides.

After finalizing the jury, prosecutors and the defense scheduled opening statements for Daybell's trial to begin Wednesday, April 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Daybell is charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy Daybell as well as 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

In 2023, Lori Vallow Daybell, Chad's second wife, was found guilty for the murders of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan as well as conspiracy to kill Tammy Daybell.

Lori was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Chad Daybell's trial is expected to last up to ten weeks. If he is convicted, he could face the death penalty.